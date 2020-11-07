172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-donald-trump-seeks-transparency-in-vote-counting-says-wont-give-up-fighting-for-america-6082121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: Donald Trump seeks transparency in vote counting, says won't give up fighting for America

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process, Trump said in a statement issued by his campaign on Friday.

PTI

US President Donald Trump has sought transparency into vote counting and election certification and asserted that he will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that Americans have confidence in the government.

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process, Trump said in a statement issued by his campaign on Friday.

Trump is trailing behind his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the presidential elections. Latest voting count indicates that Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris are on the cusp of a historic victory. Trump has challenged the authenticity of the elections, alleging massive voters fraud and electoral malpractice.

Close

"From the beginning, we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn, he said.

We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation, Trump said.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 08:07 am

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.