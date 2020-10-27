US Election 2020: Donald Trump seeks a 'rebuke of socialism'

US President Donald Trump has warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris plan to take the country on the path of socialism, unless voters use the November 3 elections to keep such ideologies at bay.

Trump, 74, who is seeking his re-election, on Monday held three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly won in 2016.

You must stop the anti-American radicals from doing what they're doing. You can't let the Democrats and Joe Biden have a far-left victory. This has to be a thundering defeat, not just a defeat it has to be a rebuke of socialism, Trump told thousands of his supporters here.

The president's remarks on socialism and capitalism, hit a chord with the supporters. There is no way we can have socialism come into this country, one of his supporters, Michael, told