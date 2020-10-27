172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-donald-trump-seeks-a-rebuke-of-socialism-6021781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: Donald Trump seeks a 'rebuke of socialism'

Trump, 74, who is seeking his re-election, on Monday held three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly won in 2016.

PTI

US President Donald Trump has warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris plan to take the country on the path of socialism, unless voters use the November 3 elections to keep such ideologies at bay.

Trump, 74, who is seeking his re-election, on Monday held three campaign rallies in Pennsylvania, a state he narrowly won in 2016.

You must stop the anti-American radicals from doing what they're doing. You can't let the Democrats and Joe Biden have a far-left victory. This has to be a thundering defeat, not just a defeat it has to be a rebuke of socialism, Trump told thousands of his supporters here.

Close
The president's remarks on socialism and capitalism, hit a chord with the supporters. There is no way we can have socialism come into this country, one of his supporters, Michael, told
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 11:59 am

tags #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.