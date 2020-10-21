US Election 2020: Donald Trump says he could be 'king' of all fundraisers, slams Joe Biden for being 'servant' of lobbyists

Joe Biden is a "servant" of lobbyists and "Washington vultures" who got rich by bleeding America dry, US President Donald Trump has said while responding to his Democratic rival's unprecedented fundraising in September, asserting that he could be the "king" of all fundraisers, but does not want to do it.

Biden raised a whopping USD 383 million for his election effort in September, a record-breaking sum that eclipses the unprecedented fundraising from the previous month.

"He (Biden) is a servant of the globalist, lobbyist, wealthy donors and Washington vultures who got rich bleeding America dry. You know I said the other day I never thought of it because they're raising a lot of money, (USD) 300 million. I could be the king of all fundraisers. I would be the greatest that ever lived the president of the United States, Trump said at an election rally here on Tuesday.

Biden holds a massive cash advantage over Trump in the last leg of the campaign, The Hill newspaper reported, citing latest figures from the Federal Election Commission.

Biden has over USD 177 million in the bank, compared with USD 63.1 million for the president.

In September, Biden raised USD 383 million, while Trump raised USD 247.8 million. The month before, Biden raised a then-record of USD 364.5 million, compared with USD 210 million for the president, the report said.

"All I have to do - give me a list of the top 100 companies. I'll call the president of everyone. They will pay me whatever I want. I would set every record. The problem is I owe them. Because when they call and have a problem for a lot more money than we're talking about you know, it's like hard to say no. Hey, they were nice. They treated you good, he said.

"I don't want to do that. I don't want to do that. We don't need the money. I don't' want to do that. I don't want to do it. But when you see them raise USD 300, 350 million in a month and a half you know deals are being made- just so you understand. Deals are being made. Big deals. Look at the deals that he is making for himself. Deals are being made, Trump said.

In 2016, Pennsylvania voted to fire this depraved political establishment and elect an outsider as president who is finally putting America first, he said.

"The fact is whether you like it or not, whether you want to hear it or not, Joe Biden is a corrupt politician. He is a corrupt politician. And smoking gun emails show that the Biden family sold the Vice Presidency for a very, very substantial amount of money. More money than anybody would believe. He let China plunder our jobs while his family raked in millions of dollars from China and foreign nations, he said.