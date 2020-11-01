US Election 2020: Donald Trump protected US Constitution; can revive economy after pandemic; say his supporters

President Donald Trump has protected the US Constitution, ensured freedom of religion and expression of speech in America, his supporters in two adjoining battleground States of Ohio and Pennsylvania have said, emphasising that it is only him who can create jobs and revive the country's economy after the pandemic.

Many of the supporters, including a large number of women and small business owners, on Saturday argued that Trump is not influenced by anyone and has taken a strong stand against countries like China and Mexico to save America's interest.

"He is a Constitutional president. He just loves America. He did not have do this. He is a billionaire. He could have just retired and gone away. And instead, he is doing this all for us to keep us free, Mexcine, a strong supporter of Trump, told