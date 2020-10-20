172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-donald-trump-plans-to-debate-joe-biden-despite-rule-changes-2-5985681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020: Donald Trump plans to debate Joe Biden despite rule changes

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate.

PTI

President Donald Trump plans to attend Thursday's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden despite rule changes opposed by his campaign that are meant to foster more ordered discussions.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the second and final debate between the two candidates will have each nominee muted while the other delivers his two-minute remarks at the outset of each of the six debate topics.

The remainder of each 15-minute block will be open discussion, without any muting, the commission said.

The move is meant to prevent a repeat of the inaugural debate three weeks ago when the two candidates, but mostly Trump, interrupted each other repeatedly.

The Biden campaign did not immediately comment on the new rule.
tags #US Election 2020 #World News

