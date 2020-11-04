172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-donald-trump-claims-major-fraud-being-perpetrated-says-he-will-fight-election-in-supreme-court-6065451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Election 2020 result: Donald Trump claims 'major fraud' being perpetrated; says he will fight election in Supreme Court

Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by Democratic Party's nominee Joe Biden.

PTI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that a "major fraud" is being perpetrated on the American people and said he will fight election in the Supreme Court, as the counting of votes were in progress in the battleground states. "Frankly we did win this election," Trump claimed.

"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said in a speech at 2 am on Wednesday at the White House.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people," he claimed.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he said.

A "major fraud was being committed, the president said, without citing any evidence.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country," the republican leader said.

Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court as he wanted "all voting to stop."

"Frankly we did win this election," he said.
