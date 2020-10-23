US Election 2020: Donald Trump claims he ‘won’ final presidential debate

US President Donald Trump, on October 23, suggested he had ‘won’ the final presidential debate against rival Joe Biden by sharing a series of tweets favourable to him. The tweets, many of which carried screenshots, showed Trump winning an online poll conducted on the social media platform.

Many of the poll responses were to the question ‘who won the debate?’

Trump also retweeted posts by his son which also showed that Trump was winning polls on Twitter. The president also retweeted favourable views he received after the debate.

However, an instant poll conducted by CNN showed that overall, 53 percent of voters who watched the debate said that Biden won the faceoff, while 39 percent said that Trump did.

More than 47 million people have already voted in this election, according to the US Elections Project. However, for those who haven’t, the October 22 debate was the last opportunity to compare Biden and Trump and their policies side-by-side. Thus, both candidates were trying to make a strong final impression on voters.

The first presidential debate was panned so widely that organizers introduced a mute button in the final debate. Whether because of that button or the terrible reviews — especially for Trump — the candidates interrupted each other far less frequently in the final debate, even as they clashed on issues ranging from the coronavirus to crime to global warming.

While Trump and Biden responded to each other's answers — shaking their heads disapprovingly or smiling, in the case of Biden — the two largely avoided speaking over one another. And neither man tried to speak at length while he was muted during opening questions.