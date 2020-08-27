172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-donald-trump-challenges-joe-biden-to-take-drug-test-before-presidential-debate-5761641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Donald Trump challenges Joe Biden to take drug test before presidential debate

US President Donald Trump said he had noticed an improvement in Joe Biden's performance while debating during the Democratic primaries. Trump has called for himself and his challenger to submit to a drug test before their first presidential debate.

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump has called for himself and his challenger Joe Biden to submit to a drug test before their first presidential debate in September.

Trump told the Washington Examiner that he had noticed a sudden improvement in the rival candidate’s performance in the Democratic Party debates. He added that Biden, a former US vice president, "wasn't even coherent" during some of the 11 live television debates he had participated in during the Democratic primaries earlier in 2020.

"I don't know how he (Biden) could have been so incompetent in his debate performances and then all of a sudden be OK against Bernie," Trump told the Washington Examiner.

"It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate,” Trump said.

"You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there's no way - you can't do that," he added.

Biden and Trump, who are the presidential candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties respectively, will be participating in three televised debates before the November 3 election.

While Trump did not offer any evidence that Biden might be on drugs,he said that, "I'm pretty good at this stuff."

In 2016, too, Trump suggested that his then-Democratic rival and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, had been "getting pumped up" before their debates – a claim brushed aside by the Clinton campaign. He also challenged her to take a drug test ahead of their final live TV debate.
First Published on Aug 27, 2020 08:58 am

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #United States #US Election 2020 #World News

