PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 08:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Donald Trump acknowledges Joe Biden won, but says election was rigged

Sitting US President Donald Trump says Joe Biden won the US Elections 2020 because it was rigged

Moneycontrol News

Sitting US President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede defeat in the US Elections 2020, on November 15 acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential elections, but called the elections "rigged".

"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!," he tweeted

According to LiveMint, Even as recently as November 14,  Trump shared “We will WIN!," on Twitter, rallying against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia. He also continued to share theories of debunking voting-machine irregularities.

Close

One of the coronavirus briefings held on November 13 saw Trump making an appearance after a long period away from the public eye. He was last seen on November 7 when Biden was declared the winner.

related news

In fact, he has also held off on his call to ban Chinese app Tiktok and has laid off on calling out governors who have been pushing for more aggressive lockdowns, the report said.

 
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #US Elections 2020 #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.