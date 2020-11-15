US Election 2020 | Donald Trump acknowledges Joe Biden won, but says election was rigged

Sitting US President Donald Trump, who has refused to concede defeat in the US Elections 2020, on November 15 acknowledged that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential elections, but called the elections "rigged".



He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

According to LiveMint, Even as recently as November 14, Trump shared “We will WIN!," on Twitter, rallying against vote-recounting efforts in Georgia. He also continued to share theories of debunking voting-machine irregularities.

One of the coronavirus briefings held on November 13 saw Trump making an appearance after a long period away from the public eye. He was last seen on November 7 when Biden was declared the winner.

In fact, he has also held off on his call to ban Chinese app Tiktok and has laid off on calling out governors who have been pushing for more aggressive lockdowns, the report said.