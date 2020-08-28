US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Donald Trump accepts Republican Party’s presidential nomination, says ‘best is yet to come’

Seeking re-election, United States President Donald Trump on August 28 formally accepted the Republican Party’s presidential nomination for the upcoming polls.

Speaking at the White House as part of the virtual convention, Trump said, “My fellow Americans, tonight, with a heart full of gratitude and boundless optimism, I proudly accept this nomination for president of the United States”.

Here's what Trump said at the convention finale:

> “This is the most important election in the history of our country” and it will "decide if we can save the American dream, or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny,” Trump said.

> “We will defend America against all threats and all dangers. We will reach new heights of national achievement,” Trump added.

> Trump said, “Your vote will decide whether we protect law abiding Americans, or whether we give free reign to violent anarchists, agitators, and criminals who threaten our citizens.”

> The 74-year-old attacked rival Joe Biden, calling him a “destroyer of America’s jobs”, without providing evidence. “For 47 years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue-collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses,” Trump added.

> “I have done more in three years for the black community than Joe Biden has done in 47 years,” Trump said. “And when I’m re-elected, the best is yet to come."

> Trump declared the Democratic Party's agenda as "the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee” and presented himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life which he said was under siege from radical forces.

> “Tonight, I ask you a very simple question: How can the Democratic Party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?" Trump said. “In the left’s backward view, they do not see America as the most free, just, and exceptional nation on earth. Instead, they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins."

> He reiterated his earlier claim that “China would own our country if Joe Biden was elected”. "Joe Biden's agenda is made in China. My agenda is made in the USA," Trump added.

> “Our planet has been struck by a new, powerful and invisible enemy. We will produce a vaccine by the end of this year, of maybe sooner. We will make America stronger than ever before,” Trump said. “Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but a surrender to the virus,” added.

> Trump also spoke about efforts made by his administration towards resolution of disputes in West Asia. He highlighted moving the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the recent Israel–United Arab Emirates (UAE) peace agreement.

The battle ahead

Trump's acceptance speech concluded four days of star-studded convention of the Republican Party, which gathers once in four years in one of the American cities to nominate its presidential candidate.

Vice President Mike Pence had accepted his nomination as Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention on August 27.

Trump and Pence are being challenged by former vice president Joe Biden and California Senator Kamala Harris from the rival Democratic Party.

As per an average of major national polls tracked by Real Clear Politics, Biden leads Trump by 7.1 percentage points and in the battleground states it has come down to 3.7 percentage points, indicating that the presidential elections in less than 70 days from now is headed for an interesting finish.

