US Election 2020 | Dance parties and champagne: celebrating election's end

Amanda Madden sprays champagne as people celebrate at Black Lives Matter Plaza after CNN called the race in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A man celebrates Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

People celebrate in Times Square after former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, November 7, 2020, in New York. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's favor over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Oakland, California, on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

People gathered in McPherson Square react to the presidential race being called by CNN in favor of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)