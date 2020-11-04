172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-election-2020-a-look-at-who-is-winning-and-who-is-trailing-in-which-state-6067471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | A look at who is winning and who is trailing in which state

The latest counting update suggests Biden is leading in Wisconsin and Michigan, while Trump is at an advantage in Pennsylvania with a remarkable margin.

Moneycontrol News
Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Image: AP)
Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden are currently engaged in a neck-and-neck fight for the Oval Office.

A host of media outlets have projected that Trump will be winning in 23 states. He has already secured a win in the key swing state of Florida, as well as Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, Iowa, Ohio, Mississippi, and Tennessee. Meanwhile, 20 states have been bagged by Biden, including California, New York, and Washington.

However, this does not clarify the picture of who is going to win the 2020 United States presidential race and the outcome continues to be on a knife edge, as the results of seven states are still awaited, including crucial ones such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Besides, millions of votes from mail-in ballots still remain to be counted.

Notably, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania used to be Democrat strongholds until Trump took them all during the 2016 US presidential election. The latest counting update suggests Biden is leading in Wisconsin and Michigan, while Trump is at a remarkable advantage in Pennsylvania.

So far, Joe Biden has secured 238 electoral votes, while Donald Trump has secured 213, as per the Associated Press. To march to the White House, a candidate needs to win 270 of the total 538 electoral votes.

While Biden has tweeted about being "on track" to victory already, Trump has cried foul and made unproven allegations of fraud in the voting and counting process.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 10:13 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #US Election 2020

