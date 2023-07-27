US economy posts surprise 2.4% growth in second quarter

The US economy defied expectations to see growth pick up in the second quarter this year, according to government data released Thursday, helped partly by consumer spending and some forms of investment.
GDP growth in the world's biggest economy came in at an annual rate of 2.4 percent for the April-June period, above analyst expectations and rising from the two percent rate in the first three months of 2023.
