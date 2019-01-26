App
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 11:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US economy lost at least $6 billion to government shutdown: S&P

President Donald Trump agreed on January 25 to end the 35-day partial shutdown, the longest in history, without getting the $5.7 billion he had demanded from Congress for a border wall.

The US economy lost at least $6 billion during the partial shutdown of the federal government due to lost productivity from furloughed workers and economic activity lost to outside business, S&P Global Ratings said on January 25.

"Although this shutdown has ended, little agreement on Capitol Hill will likely weigh on business confidence and financial market sentiments," S&P said in a news release.
