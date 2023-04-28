 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US economic growth slows in first quarter as businesses draw down inventories

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:14 AM IST

The first decline in private inventories in 1-1/2 years reported by the Commerce Department in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is potentially good news for the economy this quarter as it faces a possible recession by year end.

U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter as an acceleration in consumer spending was offset by businesses liquidating inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later this year amid higher borrowing costs.

The first decline in private inventories in 1-1/2 years reported by the Commerce Department in its snapshot of first-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is potentially good news for the economy this quarter as it faces a possible recession by year end. There had been fears that a correction of the inventory bloat would result in a sharper economic downturn.

Last quarter's decline raised hope that businesses were close to getting rid of unwanted stock, which would put them in a better position to rebuild inventory, should the need arise.

"Leaner inventories mean second-quarter GDP is on a solid foundation," said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. "Of course, what is built on that foundation depends on many things, including job and income growth as well as confidence and credit availability."