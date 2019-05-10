App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

US duty hike on $200 bn Chinese imports to exacerbate uncertainty in global trade: Moody's

The US Friday increased tariffs on import of USD 200 billion Chinese products from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. US President Donald Trump has said that such a move was necessary to hold the Asian country to previous commitments, while China's Commerce Ministry has warned that Beijing will not "capitulate to any pressure" and has threatened retaliation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US decision to more than double tariff on USD 200 billion Chinese imports to 25 per cent "exacerbates the uncertainty" in the global trading environment and could lead to tighter financing conditions as well as slower growth, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

The US Friday increased tariffs on import of USD 200 billion Chinese products from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. US President Donald Trump has said that such a move was necessary to hold the Asian country to previous commitments, while China's Commerce Ministry has warned that Beijing will not "capitulate to any pressure" and has threatened retaliation.

"The 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on USD 200 billion of Chinese imports from the previous 10 per cent exacerbates the uncertainty in the global trading environment, further raises tensions between the US and China, negatively affects global sentiment and adds to risk aversion globally.

"The higher tariffs could also lead globally to the repricing of risk assets, tighter financing conditions, and slower growth," Moody's Investors Service Managing Director, Credit Strategy, Michael Taylor said.

related news

In addition, the trade tensions could result in an increasingly fragmented global trading framework, weakening the rules-based system that has underpinned global growth, particularly in Asia, over the past several decades.

With regard to impact of duty hike on China, Moody's said it will have a "significant negative effect on exports", against the backdrop of a slowing economy.

"The Chinese advanced technology sector will also likely be adversely affected, as the US intensifies restrictions on that sector. For the rest Asia's export-dependent economies, a slowdown in China will dampen growth rates," Taylor added.

In 2018, the US imported goods worth USD 540 billion from China.

In a separate note, global rating agency Fitch said a 25 per cent tariff rate would impose a cost of USD 72 billion, or 0.5 per cent of China's GDP, which could imply a cut to growth forecasts in absence of a much more aggressive domestic policy response.

"If trade tensions eventually lead to blanket US tariffs on all Chinese goods, the potential impact to China's sovereign ratings could be much more serious, as it may tempt the authorities to abandon their restrained approach to policy easing, and fall back on credit stimulus measures that further exacerbate the country's already significant financial vulnerabilities," Fitch Ratings Director Sovereign Ratings Andrew Fennell said.

Fitch Ratings Chief Economist Brian Coulton said if the US-China trade tension stops here, with the increase to 25 per cent on the USD 200 billion, it is unlikely to impact Fitch's current China 2019 growth forecast of 6.1 per cent.

"The bigger worry would be if this pushes it closer to a new 25 per cent tariff rate on the rest of US imports from China. That would be a much more material threat to China's growth outlook unless we saw some quite aggressive policy easing," Coulton said.
First Published on May 10, 2019 03:22 pm

tags #Chinese imports #global trade #Moodys #US duty hike #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a bike ride on the ...

Priyanka Chopra reveals the story behind Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s fourth baby is on the way as their s ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Sunny Deol in a fix! Sikh delegation lodges complaint against the BJP ...

Asus ZenFone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 855, 5,000mAh Battery, 48-Megapix ...

PUBG Mobile Developer Tencent Launches Game For Peace in China, Become ...

Thank You for Being More of a Friend than a Colleague, Says Akshay Kum ...

Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opene ...

Modi Hammers Congress ‘Mentality’ After Pitroda Dismisses 1984 Rio ...

Tough Love: Avicii's Posthumous Song Featuring Sounds From India Relea ...

BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2019: Odisha Board to Announce 10th Matric ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Declare Class 12 Resu ...

TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to Announce Class 10 Results on Ma ...

India inflation likely crept up to six-month high in April

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower for eighth day, down 4% for the week, ...

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Opposition steps up alliance efforts after Ram Madhav cast doubts over ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: 'Don't know or don't care!' Delay frustra ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

SBI reports Rs 838 cr net profit in March quarter as bad loans decline ...

With spectre of European Super League looming, Champions League season ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Sacred Games season 2 poster, National Geographic mag cover get shot o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.