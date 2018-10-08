App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize

Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, and Romer of New York University's Stern School of Business, have addressed "some of our time's most basic and pressing questions about how we create long-term sustained and sustainable growth," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer on Monday shared the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics for integrating innovation and climate with economic growth, the jury said.

Nordhaus is sterling professor of economics at Yale University in New Haven, US and he won the award for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis. Romer is a professor at NYU Stern School of Business in New York, US and he won for integrating technological innovations into long-run macroeconomic analysis.

They both won a combined purse of 9 million Swedish kronas, which amounts to nearly $1 million.

According to The Guardian, other top predictions for the award were Manuel Arellano of the Centre for Monetary and Financial Studies in Madrid, Spain, and Stephen Bond of Oxford University in the UK for contributions to panel data analysis, particularly the Arellano-Bond estimator. This

Wesley Cohen of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, US and Daniel Levinthal of University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, US, were considered likely candidates for their introduction and development of the absorptive capacity concept.

David Kreps of Stanford University in the US was also considered for his contributions to dynamic economic phenomena in choice theory, game theory, organisation theory, and finance.

The Nobel Prize for Economics is not one of the original prizes proposed by Sir Alfred Nobel and the money does not come from the Nobel family. It is, instead, the creation of the Swedish central bank and was meant to bring more recognition to economic sciences.

The first prize was awarded to economists Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen in 1969. Last year, it was awarded to US academic Richard Thaler.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 03:37 pm

