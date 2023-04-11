 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US dollar pauses after strong gains on hawkish Fed bets; bitcoin hits $30,000

Reuters
Apr 11, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

The yen, which is highly sensitive to long-term U.S. bond yields, managed to claw back some of Monday's more than 1% slide, as the 10-year Treasury yield also slowed down in Tokyo trading after a sharp two-day climb.

The U.S. dollar paused for breath on Tuesday following its best rally this month against major peers as a resilient U.S. labour market bolstered the case for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month.

The yen, which is highly sensitive to long-term U.S. bond yields, managed to claw back some of Monday's more than 1% slide, as the 10-year Treasury yield also slowed down in Tokyo trading after a sharp two-day climb. The Japanese currency came under additional pressure overnight as the new Bank of Japan governor, Kazuo Ueda, vowed to stick with ultra-easy stimulus setting for the time being.

Leading cryptocurrency bitcoin briefly touched $30,000 for the first time since June.

The U.S. dollar index - which measures the greenback against six major counterparts, including the yen - slipped 0.06% in early Asian trading, following a 0.39% advance at the start of the week.