English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US dollar eases from near two-decade peak as Jackson Hole looms

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.15% to 108.47, but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July.

    Reuters
    August 25, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    The U.S. dollar edged back from near a two-decade peak against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell the following day for fresh clues on the path for monetary policy.

    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six counterparts, eased 0.15% to 108.47, but remained not far from its highest since September 2002 at 109.29, touched in mid-July.

    Investors have been bracing for the Fed to double down on its commitment to crushing inflation at its annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

    Money markets have pared back expectations that the U.S. central bank could tilt to a slower pace of rate hikes following a chorus of hawkish Fed commentary in recent weeks, and currently lay 60.5% odds on another super-sized 75 basis-point rate hike next month versus 39.5% probability of a half point increase.

    "Expectations of a hawkish message from FOMC Chair Powell at Jackson Hole will likely keep upward pressure on the USD," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kristina Clifton wrote in a client note.

    Close

    Related stories

    "However there is a risk that the speech is deemed not hawkish enough and that we see some retracement in the USD."

    The dollar retreated 0.25% to 136.775 yen, but remained not too far from this week's one-month high of 137.705.

    The euro edged 0.14% higher to $0.99825, after sliding to a 20-year low of $0.99005 on Tuesday.

    The single currency has been hurt by growth concerns as the region faces an energy crisis, with investors on edge before Russia halts gas supplies through the main Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days from Wednesday for unscheduled maintenance.

    Sterling gained 0.17% to $1.18105, after dipping to the lowest since March 2020 on Tuesday at $1.1718.

    The Australian dollar gained 0.19% to $0.6920, up from a more than one-month low of $0.6856 earlier in the week.

    New Zealand's kiwi lagged its Antipodean peer with a 0.06% rise to $0.6194, hampered by data showing a decline in retail sales. It was at a one-month low of $0.6157 on Monday.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Jackson Hole #US dollar #World News
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.