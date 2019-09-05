App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US does not want to discuss Huawei with China: Donald Trump

"It's a national security concern," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Huawei is a big concern of our military, of our intelligence agencies, and we are not doing business with Huawei.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

President Donald Trump said the United States does not want to discuss the U.S. blacklisting of Huawei Technologies with China as the two biggest world economies try to end escalating trade tensions.

"It's a national security concern," Trump told reporters at the White House. "Huawei is a big concern of our military, of our intelligence agencies, and we are not doing business with Huawei.

"And we'll see what happens with respect to China, but Huawei has been not a player that we want to discuss, (that) we want to talk about right now."

Close

It was unclear whether Trump's comments indicated a change on whether he would be open to discussing the Chinese tech giant in trade talks with Beijing.

related news

The U.S. president in the past has said he would be open to including Huawei in talks to reach a trade deal with Beijing. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this summer agreed the United States would ease restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and China would make unspecified purchases of U.S. farm products.

The United States placed Huawei on the Commerce Department‘s so-called Entity List in May over national security concerns. U.S. parts and components generally cannot be sold to those on the list without special licenses.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 03:04 am

tags #World News

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.