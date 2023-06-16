English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Antony Blinken visit: Jake Sullivan

    Antony Blinken on his visit to China would explain U.S. policy as the U.S. pursues "vigorous diplomacy" to manage tension between the world's two biggest economies, Jake Sullivan said at a briefing in Tokyo, where he was meeting counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

    Reuters
    June 16, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Antony Blinken visit: Jake Sullivan

    US does not expect breakthrough in China ties from Antony Blinken visit: Jake Sullivan

    The U.S. does not expect any breakthrough in China ties during a visit there by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and a more significant diplomatic event for the U.S. will be a visit to Washington by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, said President Joe Biden's national security adviser.

    Blinken on his visit to China would explain U.S. policy as the U.S. pursues "vigorous diplomacy" to manage tension between the world's two biggest economies, Jake Sullivan said at a briefing in Tokyo, where he was meeting counterparts from Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

    Blinken will travel to Beijing on June 18 and 19, and Modi will be in Washington on June 22.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Antony Blinken #China #Jake Sullivan #US #World News
    first published: Jun 16, 2023 10:01 am