US diplomats continue contacts with Taliban in Doha, says State Department

The focus of U.S. diplomacy shifted from supporting peace talks to averting violence when Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a briefing.

Reuters
August 17, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST
Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, seated with a group of men. (Image: Reuters)

US negotiators remain engaged with Taliban representatives in Doha, the U.S. State Department said.

