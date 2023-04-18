 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, all people safe, says Antony Blinken

AFP
Apr 18, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST

Antony Blinken also confirmed a US diplomatic convoy had been fired upon on Monday, though those inside were unharmed, in what he called a "reckless" act.

US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan on Monday, Antony Blinken speaks to generals, calls for ceasefire

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with two generals leading warring forces in Sudan and "underscored the urgency of reaching a ceasefire", a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Blinken, in Japan for a meeting of G7 foreign ministers, held separate calls with the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, spokesman Vedant Patel said.

"The Secretary expressed his grave concern about the death and injury of so many Sudanese civilians due to the sustained, indiscriminate fighting," Patel said in a statement.