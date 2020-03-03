US did 'great job' in Afghanistan, now time for other countries to 'get rid of those terrorists': Donald Trump

Asserting that the US has done a "great job" in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump on Monday said it is now time for other countries to "get rid of those terrorists".

The US and the Taliban signed a landmark deal in Doha on February 29 to bring lasting peace in war-torn Afghanistan and allow US troops to return home from America's longest war.

"We've done a great job in terms of getting rid of terrorists. Now it's up to other countries to get rid of those terrorists," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Responding to questions, Trump reiterated that the US is pulling out its troops from Afghanisatn.

Under the US-Taliban pact signed in Doha, the US has agreed to reduce its troops in Afghanistan from 13,000 to 8,600 in the next 130 days and withdraw all its soldiers in 14 months.

"We are getting out. We want to get out. We had good meetings with the Taliban. And we are going to be leaving, and we're going to be bringing our soldiers back home. We've been there for almost 20 years. It's a long time," Trump said.