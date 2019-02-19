App
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to step down in March: Official

Rosenstein had been expected to depart shortly after new Attorney General William Barr took over. Barr was confirmed by the US Senate last week.

Reuters
Rod Rosenstein, the US deputy attorney general who appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign, is expected to step down by mid March, a Justice Department official said.

Rosenstein had been expected to depart shortly after new Attorney General William Barr took over. Barr was confirmed by the US Senate last week.
