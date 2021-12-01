MARKET NEWS

US delegation met with Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar

December 01, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST
Underlining the economic pressures building on Afghanistan's new government, prices for staples like flour, fuel and rice have risen and long queues are still forming outside banks as they strictly ration withdrawals.

A U.S. delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said.

The U.S. officials "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Taliban #US #World News
first published: Dec 1, 2021 08:39 am

