US deflation in pipeline and auto debt in harm's way: Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management LLC (File image: Reuters)

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood expressed her concerns over auto debt and deflation risks citing a September 10 tweet by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk that said "a major US Fed rate hike risks deflation".

Speaking of the risk from auto debt, Wood said: "This time around, thanks to ride-hailing - and soon less expensive autonomous taxis - individuals are unlikely to prioritise auto debt payments over mortgage payments, which could turn backward-looking quant models upside down.

"If residual auto values deteriorate accordingly, the $1 trillion plus in US auto debt will be in harm's way. Autos were the best credit in 2008-09, as individuals prioritised their auto loan payments at the expense of mortgages so they could get to work and stay employed.

"As measured by the Manheim, used car prices dropped four percent in August (roughly 50 percent at an annual rate!), have dropped 10 percent since peaking in January, and if electric vehicles are as disruptive as we believe, could be cut in half, hitting lows last seen during the great financial crash in late 2008," she added.

Consumers owed $1.43 trillion on vehicles they drove as of the third quarter of 2021, according to Experian data, an increase of $78 billion from a year ago.