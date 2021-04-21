US deeply focussed' on expanding global vaccination, manufacturing: State department

Representative image

The United States is deeply focused on expanding global vaccination, manufacturing, and delivery -- all of which will be critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department has said.

President (Joe) Biden, Secretary (of State Tony) Blinken, they are deeply focused on the issue of expanding global vaccination, manufacturing, and delivery all of which will be critical to ending the pandemic, State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters during his daily news conference.

Responding to a question, he said, Blinken has consistently made the point that as long as the virus is out of control and uncontained anywhere around the world -- whether in the US or elsewhere -- it continues to pose a threat to American people.

First and foremost, our priority is ensuring the distribution of a safe and effective vaccine to millions of Americans, to all Americans who are able to take advantage of it. But we also know that we need to continue to demonstrate that leadership when it comes to countries beyond our borders, and that's precisely what we've done, he said.

The United States, he said, has re-engaged the WHO; it has committed USD 2 billion to COVAX, and another USD 2 billion over time; it has spoken to its partners Canada and Mexico.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

We have spoken to the arrangement we have with the Quad and the increased production capacity that that will bring about, Price said.

It is not only in our interest to ensure that the American people are vaccinated, the other point I would make is that the rest of the world also has an interest in seeing to it that the American people are vaccinated and that the virus is brought under control here, he said.

The US, he said, has suffered tremendously.

We have more deaths than any other country around the world, more than 5,50,000 at this point, tens of millions of cases. So again, as long as the virus is uncontrolled anywhere, it is a threat to people everywhere. That is true in the United States; that is true in countries around the world, and it's precisely why we're taking this approach, Price said.