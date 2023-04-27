 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

US debt ceiling technical default seen at 2%-3%, says Lawrence Summers

Reuters
Apr 27, 2023 / 06:25 AM IST

A standoff between Republicans and Democrats over raising the U.S. borrowing limit has started to impact money markets, with incoming tax receipts recently indicating that the deadline to raise the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit could be sooner than expected.

US debt ceiling technical default seen at 2%-3%, says Lawrence Summers

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the odds that the U.S. government could face a technical debt default due to legislation around its borrowing limit were at around 2%-3%, but that any default would be fixed quickly.

A standoff between Republicans and Democrats over raising the U.S. borrowing limit has started to impact money markets, with incoming tax receipts recently indicating that the deadline to raise the $31.4 trillion borrowing limit could be sooner than expected.

"I think the odds on a technical default associated with the debt limit legislation over the next few months are 2% or 3%, and if it happens it will be repaired fairly quickly," Summers said at a Morningstar investment conference in Chicago.

He said that the chances of a default due to insolvency were, instead, much lower.