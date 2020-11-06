172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|us-daily-covid-19-cases-hit-new-record-topping-120000-6076531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:11 PM IST

Coronavirus update | US daily COVID-19 cases hit new record, topping 120,000

On November 4, the US reported 99,660 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

More than 120,000 coronavirus cases were reported in the US in the past 24 hours, smashing a daily record set the day before, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The country reported 123,085 new infections between 8:30 pm Wednesday and 8:30 pm Thursday (0130 GMT), and 1,226 more deaths, the tally by the Baltimore-based school showed.

On Wednesday, 99,660 new cases of the virus were reported. Thursday's tally shatters that record by 23,425 cases.
