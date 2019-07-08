US credit ratings unaffected by bipartisan budget act: S&P

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday that the credit ratings on the United States are unaffected by the bipartisan budget deal that passed the House last week and is now awaiting a final vote in the Senate.

The AA-plus long-term rating with a stable outlook remains unchanged, the rating agency said in a statement.

The measure cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate earlier on Tuesday that all but assured its final passage later this week.