Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US COVID-19 deaths rise for second week in a row

Reuters

US deaths from COVID-19 rose for a second week in a row to more than 5,200 people in the week ended July 19, up 5 percent from the previous seven days, a Reuters analysis found.

The country reported over 460,000 new coronavirus cases last week, up nearly 15 percent from the prior week, according to the analysis of data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Nineteen states have reported increases in deaths for at least two straight weeks, including, Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Testing for COVID-19 rose by 9 percent in the United States last week and set a new record high on Friday, with over 850,000 tests performed, the Reuters analysis found.

Nationally, 8.5 percent of tests came back positive for the novel coronavirus, down from 8.8 percent the prior week but still higher than the 5 percent level that the World Health Organization considers concerning because it suggests there are more cases in the community that have not yet been uncovered.

Thirty-one states had positivity test rates above 5 percent, according to the analysis, including Arizona at 24 percent, Florida and Nevada at 19 percent, and Idaho and Alabama at 18 percent.

Nationally, new COVID-19 cases have risen for seven straight weeks. Forty-three states reported more new cases of COVID-19 last week compared to the previous week, the analysis found.

For the first time since April, cases rose in New York State week over week, breaking a 13-week streak of declines. New Jersey now leads the nation with cases falling for two weeks in a row. The other six states have only seen cases decline for one week.

 
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:34 pm

