Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 04:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

US court convicts Chinese national for stealing trade secrets for China

The decision comes five years after Hao Zhang was indicted on charges of conspiring to steal technology from two companies shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California.

PTI
Representative Image
A United States' federal judge has convicted a Chinese national of economic espionage, stealing trade secrets and engaging in a conspiracy for the benefit of his country's government. US District Judge Edward Davila found Hao Zhang, 41, guilty of the three counts Friday after a four-day trial. The decision comes five years after Zhang was indicted on charges of conspiring to steal technology from two companies shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California.

The trade secrets were heisted from Zhang's former employer, Skyworks Solutions in Woburn, Massachusetts, and Avago Technologies, a San Jose, California, company later acquired by chipmaker Broadcom. Pilfered technology is used to help filter out unwanted signals to smartphones.

The conviction is part of efforts to crack down on China's alleged theft of patented technology created in the US, a problem underlying the costly trade war between the two countries in recent years. China's government has consistently denied its involvement in any effort to steal US technology.

Close

"The verdict is an important step in holding accountable an individual who robbed his US employer of trade secrets and sought to replicate the company's technology and replace its market share," said John Demers, the Justice Department's assistant attorney general for national security.

Zhang's attorney, Daniel Olmos, declined to comment on the verdict. Zhang faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 to 15 years and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the three felony convictions. The sentencing is scheduled Aug. 31.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #China #United States #World News

