App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US count shows that no Pakistan's F-16 jets shot down in Indian battle: Report

India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial battle over the disputed region of Kashmir a day after Indian jets crossed over into Pakistan to attack a suspected camp of anti-India militants.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

All of Pakistan's F-16 combat jets are accounted for, US-based Foreign Policy magazine said, citing a count by US officials, contradicting an Indian air force assessment that it had shot down one of the jets in February.

India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial battle over the disputed region of Kashmir a day after Indian jets crossed over into Pakistan to attack a suspected camp of anti-India militants.

An Indian jet was brought down during the fight and its pilot captured when he ejected on the Pakistani side of the border. India said it, too, had shot down a Pakistani aircraft and the air force displayed pieces of a missile that it said had been fired by a Pakistani F-16 before it went down.

However, Foreign Policy said in a report published on April 4 two US defence officials with direct knowledge of the matter said US personnel had done a count of Pakistan's F-16s and found none missing.

related news

The F-16s are made by Lockheed Martin and, under an end-user agreement, the United States required the host country to allow for regular inspections to ensure they were accounted for and protected, Foreign Policy said.

Details of the India-Pakistan air engagement have not been provided by either side. If the US report turns out to be true, it would be a further blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that India had taught Pakistan a lesson.

The success of Indian air strikes on a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group in northwestern Pakistan has also been thrown into doubt after satellite images showed little sign of damage.

High-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters last month showed that a religious school run by Jaish appeared to be still standing days after India claimed its warplanes had hit the Islamist group's training camp on the site and killed a large number of militants.

Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, heading into a tight election next week, is campaigning on a platform of tough national security, especially with regard to arch foe Pakistan. New Delhi blames Pakistan for stoking a 30-year revolt in Muslim-majority Kashmir but Islamabad denies any involvement.

Foreign Policy said Pakistan had invited US officials to physically count the F-16 planes after the incident. Some of the aircraft were not immediately available for inspection due to the conflict, so it took US personnel several weeks to account for all of the jets, one of the officials said.

The count had now been completed and all aircraft "were present and accounted for", the official said.

India has separately asked the United States for its view on whether the use of the F-16s by Pakistan was a violation of the end-user agreement.

 
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #India #Pakistan #US #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Juventus Host AC Milan, Poised to Win Eighth Straight Serie A Title in ...

Ahead of Mahagathbandhan Rally, PM Modi Kicks off Final Campaigning in ...

'Did You Close Your Legs?' US Judge Faces 3-month Suspension for 'Advi ...

Is Pratibha Advani BJP's Answer to Congress Heavyweight Digvijaya Sing ...

Christian Michel Counters ED in Court, Says Never Named Anyone in Char ...

Dodging King Cobras, Wild Boars Part of Every Day Tussle for Poll Offi ...

Two Killed, Several Injured After Under-construction Building Collapse ...

Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED ...

Asghar Sacked as Afghanistan Split Captaincy Ahead of World Cup

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

SC refuses to grant interim stay on operation of electoral bonds, to t ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Faced with little competition, Mehbooba Mufti likely to win Anantnag L ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.