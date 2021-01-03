MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

US coronavirus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared

The US has begun using two coronavirus vaccines to protect health care workers and those over 80 but the rollout of the inoculation program has been criticized as being slow and chaotic.

Associated Press
January 03, 2021 / 05:41 PM IST

The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows the US passed the threshold early Sunday morning. More than 20 million people in the country have been infected. The US has begun using two coronavirus vaccines to protect health care workers and those over 80 but the rollout of the inoculation program has been criticized as being slow and chaotic.

Multiple states have reported a record number of cases over the past few days, including North Carolina and Arizona. Mortuary owners in hard-hit Southern California say they’re being inundated with bodies.

The US by far has reported the most deaths from COVID-19 in the world, followed by Brazil, which has reported more than 195,000 deaths.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Associated Press
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #United States #World News
first published: Jan 3, 2021 05:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

Coronavirus Essential | Expert panel recommends Oxford vaccine for emergency use authorisation; BioNTech warns of vaccine supply gap

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.