English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022: Report

    The forecast represents a jump of 13% from 2021 and follows a total spend of $1.7 trillion over the course of two years of the COVID-19 crisis, starting March 2020.

    Reuters
    March 16, 2022 / 06:29 AM IST
    The power of stories is even more relevant in the social media age for building business.

    The power of stories is even more relevant in the social media age for building business.


    U.S. consumer spending on e-commerce is expected to hit a record $1 trillion this year thanks to the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Tuesday.


    The forecast represents a jump of 13% from 2021 and follows a total spend of $1.7 trillion over the course of two years of the COVID-19 crisis, starting March 2020.


    "The pandemic was a consequential moment for e-commerce. Not only did it accelerate growth by nearly two years, but it also impacted the types of goods consumers are willing to buy online," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.


    For 2022, the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecast non-store and online sales to grow between 11% and 13% to a range of $1.17 trillion to $1.19 trillion.


    The trade body expects overall retail sales, excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, to rise between 6% and 8%.

    Close

    Related stories


    "We should see durable growth this year given consumer confidence to continue this expansion, notwithstanding risks related to inflation, COVID-19 and geopolitical threats," NRF Chief Executive Officer Matthew Shay said.


    Online spending on groceries soared during the pandemic, rising 7.2% last year after more than doubling in 2020, Adobe said, as consumers preferred the safety and convenience of home deliveries.


    That compared with modest growth for apparel, while electronics cemented its position as the top online-shopping category.


    "E-commerce is being reshaped by grocery shopping, a category with minimal discounting compared to legacy categories like electronics and apparel," said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe.


    The forecast was also supported by signs of robust demand even as product prices surge.

    After accounting for $32 billion of e-commerce sales last year, inflation would make up as much as $27 billion in online spending in 2022, Adobe said.

    Reuters
    Tags: #online #US consumers #World News
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 06:29 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.