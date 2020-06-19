App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: Report

Many of Trump's top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting.

Reuters
Representative image
Representative image

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a significant expansion of current visa restrictions for foreign workers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Many of Trump's top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 07:45 am

tags #foreign workers #H-1B visa #US #Visa #World News

