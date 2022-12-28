US considering Covid entry restrictions for travelers from China: Officials

(Representative Image: Unsplash)

The United States is considering Covid entry restrictions for travelers from China, US officials said Tuesday, after Beijing dramatically loosened hardline containment measures this month.

The United States "is following the science and advice of public health experts, consulting with partners, and considering taking similar steps... to protect the American people," said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concern expressed by the WHO as well as measures adopted by Japan, India and Malaysia.