US Congress passes landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage

AFP
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:46 PM IST

The vote in the House of Representatives saw 39 Republicans join a united Democratic majority in a rare show of bipartisanship, provoking loud cheers on the floor less than 10 days after the Senate passed the same bill.

The US Congress on Thursday passed landmark legislation to protect same-sex marriage under federal law, and President Joe Biden has vowed to quickly sign the measure.

"Today this chamber proudly stands with the forces of freedom," outgoing House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The conservative-led Supreme Court in June had overturned longstanding abortion rights, prompting lawmakers of both parties to move quickly to prevent the court from taking away same-sex marriage rights, as some feared it might do.

The House, which had earlier approved similar legislation, needed Thursday's vote to reconcile minor differences with the Senate's version.

Biden has dubbed marriage equality one of his legislative priorities and has said he will "promptly and proudly" sign the bill into law.