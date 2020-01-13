US condemns latest missile attack on Iraqi base: Mike Pompeo

"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase," Pompeo tweeted. "These continued violations of Iraq's sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he was "outraged" by another missile attack on an Iraqi airbase where US forces have been stationed, as neighbouring Iran signalled a wish to de-escalate regional tensions.
"Outraged by reports of another rocket attack on an Iraqi airbase," Pompeo tweeted. "These continued violations of Iraq's sovereignty by groups not loyal to the Iraqi government must end."There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday's rocket attacks. The US has previously blamed such attacks on Iran-backed groups in Iraq.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 08:40 am