US commercial real estate to be in meltdown, warns Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweets regarding real estate meltdown in the US

This week, Elon Musk issued a warning about the potential increase in prices of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The billionaire's concerns stem from his apprehension that the Federal Reserve might be leading the country into another economic downturn. On Monday, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter took to Twitter to express his alarm. "Commercial real estate is rapidly deteriorating. Next up: home values," he tweeted.

He has also been making alarming predictions regarding real estate for quite a few months now. “We really have not seen the commercial real estate show drop,” Musk said on Fox News’ 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' show in April this year. “That’s more like an anvil, not a shoe,” he added.

Musk also argued that the damage caused to the real estate portfolios has been otherwise minor but can become a serious issue in the forthcoming months as customers cancel their leases, decline to renew them, or go bankrupt.

In addition, the billionaire also stated that the prices of houses were quite likely to decline given some Americans were unable to afford to pay as much for homes due to higher mortgage costs.

He also spoke about the amount of real estate debt expiring over the next five years, and the homeowners witnessing a steep rise in monthly payments once it was the end of their fixed-rate mortgages. “This is by far the most serious looming issue,” tweeted Musk in March. “Mortgages too.”

The Tesla Chief has also spoken about the challenges of the housing market and what it means for banks, earlier this month. “The massive jump in monthly payments for a 30-year mortgage, due to high interest rates, obviously greatly reduces home affordability," he tweeted. "Mortgage portfolios are at risk if housing prices drop significantly."

Responding to historic inflation, the US Central Bank has raised interest rates from virtually zero to more than 5 percent ever since last spring.

Higher interest rates are a push towards more savings rather than spending, thus making borrowings even costlier. This is a cause for bad news for asset prices and economic growth, which pulls down real estate prices because they raise mortgage payments as well as financing costs, leaving lesser money to purchase homes or invest in offices and restaurants.

“High inflation and the end of Covid-19 benefits continued to stress the budgets of low- and moderate-income households, driving increased demand for social services, including food and housing,” the Fed also said in the Beige Book survey released on Wednesday.