App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 10:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US commerce secretary says EU talks could be alternative to auto import tariffs: Report

"One (option) would be to say, 'I'm just not going to do anything', the second would be to impose tariffs on some or all (countries) .the third might be some other form of negotiation," Ross said in an interview published by the Financial Times on Wednesday, describing the options being considered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has suggested in an interview with the Financial Times that new negotiations with the European Union could be an alternative to imposing tariffs on automotive imports next month.

"One (option) would be to say, 'I'm just not going to do anything', the second would be to impose tariffs on some or all (countries) .the third might be some other form of negotiation," Ross said in an interview published by the Financial Times on Wednesday, describing the options being considered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On trade talks with China, Ross said China was following through "in good faith" on assurances given earlier in October to press ahead with large purchases of U.S. farm products.

Close
As the Trump administration's general license for U.S. companies to sell to Huawei Technologies expires in November, Ross told the newspaper this was not a hard deadline and could be altered.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 23, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Donald Trump #EU #US Commerce Secretary #World News

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.