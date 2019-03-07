US commander says eyes on North Korea after site activity report

Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station | Estimated cost: Rs 3,500 crore Hinkley Point C nuclear power station is a project proposal to construct a 3,200 MWe nuclear power station with two EPR reactors in Somerset, England. Although the cost cited by the main contractor EDF for the project is Rs 2,600 crore, the environmental charity Greenpeace said that the cost may run over Rs 3,500 crore, with construction alone costing around Rs 1,800 crore. It is expected to start producing power from mid-2020. (Reuters)

A US military commander says his country is keeping a close watch on North Korea following reported activity at a rocket launch site there.

The head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Phil Davidson, says he is working with countries including South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and France to enforce sanctions against North Korea at sea.

He says maritime patrol aircraft and ships are watching for any sanctions breaches via methods like ship-to-ship transfers.

Davidson was speaking to reporters Thursday in Singapore.

Davidson took command of around 380,000 civilian and military personnel in the region last April.