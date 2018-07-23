US commander on North Korea nuclear facilities: We haven't seen a complete shutdown of production yet

Top US military commander on Korean peninsula has claimed that despite the historic summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump aimed at denuclearising Pyongyang, nuclear production capability is still very much active with the material needed to make nuclear bombs still intact.

Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the US Forces in South Korea said “we haven't seen a complete shutdown of production yet”, reports CNBC, adding that “the material needed for North Korea to make nuclear bombs is still intact”.

Brooks added, "there has to be demonstrable action in that direction, or we cannot be satisfied and we probably can't be friends and we probably won't be at peace and thus far, those steps have not been taken.”

Going by NBC News report of last month North Korea has increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons in recent months. Meanwhile, North Korean officials appear to have severed all communications and are uninterested in progressing with the dialogue with the US according to a report in the Sunday Post.

However, tweets by Donald Trump following the meeting with Kim showed that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

"Building that trust while that pressure continues and while the efforts for diplomacy continue is the order of the day. In many ways, the lack of trust is the enemy we now have to defeat. That's really where we are right now," he added, according to CNBC.

Although North Korea has tested its most powerful nuclear test with an intercontinental ballistic missile and is threatening to continue