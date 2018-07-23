App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US commander on North Korea nuclear facilities: We haven't seen a complete shutdown of production yet

Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the US Forces in South Korea said “we haven't seen a complete shutdown of production yet”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Top US military commander on Korean peninsula has claimed that despite the historic summit in Singapore between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump aimed at denuclearising Pyongyang, nuclear production capability is still very much active with the material needed to make nuclear bombs still intact.

Army Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the US Forces in South Korea said “we haven't seen a complete shutdown of production yet”, reports CNBC, adding that “the material needed for North Korea to make nuclear bombs is still intact”.

Brooks added, "there has to be demonstrable action in that direction, or we cannot be satisfied and we probably can't be friends and we probably won't be at peace and thus far, those steps have not been taken.”

Going by NBC News report of last month North Korea has increased production of fuel for nuclear weapons in recent months. Meanwhile, North Korean officials appear to have severed all communications and are uninterested in progressing with the dialogue with the US according to a report in the Sunday Post.

related news

However, tweets by Donald Trump following the meeting with Kim showed that “there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.”

"Building that trust while that pressure continues and while the efforts for diplomacy continue is the order of the day. In many ways, the lack of trust is the enemy we now have to defeat. That's really where we are right now," he added, according to CNBC.

Although North Korea has tested its most powerful nuclear test with an intercontinental ballistic missile and is threatening to continue
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 05:34 pm

tags #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.