US city sends out zombie alert after a power outage, official says no such threat ‘currently’

While the City of Lake Worth in Florida was sleeping, a public alert system of the city was sending a zombie alert to its residents. The alert was sent during a power outage around 1:45 am Sunday. The civil authorities are suspecting it to be a hack or a prank.

The alert said that there are fewer customers than zombies. “There are now far less than seven-thousand-three-hundred-eighty customers involved due to extreme zombie activity,” the alert states. It was addressed to “residents of Lake Worth and Terminus.”

Terminus is a fictional location in the zombie-themed TV series The Walking Dead. The City officials clarified that there was no zombie activity “currently”.



BREAKING: Lake Worth falsely sends out ‘zombie’ alert during power outage https://t.co/LJOVesWFVU pic.twitter.com/7D5HPQovga

— The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) May 21, 2018

"7880 customers were affected, power was restored within 27 minutes. We are looking into the reports that the system mentioned zombies, I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently and apologize for the system message,” the city's public information officer, Ben Kerr said

“Protective Relays operated as designed to isolate a fault within the boundaries of the main system Transformer. The restoration process started within 16 minutes, with full restoration occurring at 27 minutes. Engineering will perform a full review of the transformer prior to return it to service."

Though, this was not the first instance when the public alert system was compromised. The US National Weather Service in February sent an alert to cellphones warning residents of coastal cities from at least New York to New Orleans of possible tsunami waves.

Later, the agency said it was part of a monthly test. "If you received a tsunami warning from a 3rd party app this morning, it was in error," the National Weather Service's New Orleans office said on its Twitter account.

Amid the highs of North Korean threats in January, the public alert system of Hawaii had also sent a false alarm of impending missile attack rattling nerves of the people of the island.