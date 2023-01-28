US-China trade war: Biden administration may block investments to high-tech Chinese sectors: Report

The long-going and growing tensions between the United States and China has prompted the President Joe Biden-led administration to adopt a stricter route against the Asian juggernaut.

The Biden administration is considering imposing a complete ban on US investments in certain high-tech areas of the Chinese economy, as per a report in the Politico quoting House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul (Republican - Texas).

This is an important development, because while the administration earlier said it would examine US investments in certain sectors, the possibility of sector-wide prohibitions on American capital flowing into China was not previously reported.

Recalling recent meetings with officials, McCaul said the administration “is talking about a theory where they would stop capital flows into sectors of the economy like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum, cyber, 5G, and, of course, advanced semiconductors — all those things.”

Moneycontrol News