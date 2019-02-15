Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

US, China hold 2nd day of talks with no tariff decision

Business groups and economists say the two days of negotiations due to run through on Friday are too brief to resolve a sprawling dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions. They say China's goal is to persuade Trump to push back the March 2 deadline.

US and Chinese envoys are holding a second day of trade talks after the top economic adviser to President Donald Trump said he has yet to decide whether to go ahead with a March 2 tariff increase on imports from China.

Business groups and economists say the two days of negotiations due to run through on Friday are too brief to resolve a sprawling dispute over Beijing's technology ambitions. They say China's goal is to persuade Trump to push back the March 2 deadline.

Trump's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, told reporters in Washington the "vibe is good" in the talks, but he said Trump has made no decision on whether to escalate the dispute by letting the March 2 tariff hike go ahead. Both sides have expressed optimism without releasing details.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 10:09 am

tags #China #Donald Trump #tariff #US

