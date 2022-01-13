US Chamber of Commerce calls to double immigrants to ease inflation, worker shortage

Suzanne Clark, who is the first woman to hold the position of CEO at the US Chamber of Commerce, said "That is a place the government could be particularly helpful and we do believe it would be anti-inflationary." (Representative image: Reuters)

America will need to double the number of legal immigrants to mitigate both soaring inflation and the current labour shortage, the CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce said.

"We need more workers. We should welcome people who want to come here, go to school, and stay," CEO Suzanne Clark told reporters during a press conference, reported CNN.

Clark, who is the first woman to hold the position of CEO at the US Chamber of Commerce, said: "That is a place the government could be particularly helpful and we do believe it would be anti-inflationary."

Increasing immigration would help to ease the supply chain disruptions that lead to an increase in inflation, including the shortage of truck drivers, she added. "If we can alleviate the worker shortage, it might be the fastest thing to do to impact inflation," Clark was quoted as saying.

Speaking to reporters, she also promised to fight back against what the business group views as antitrust overreach from politicians and regulators.

"We do still have leaders who think the government needs to step in and impose a heavy hand," Clark said.

The Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation, representing more than 3 million businesses as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

Meanwhile, US Senate Democrats are urging the Biden administration to allow at least 2 million immigrants in the country illegally to prolong their stay and to prevent deportation to home countries where natural disasters and crises prevent their safe return.

They want US President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat, to take executive action to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Central American immigrants from Guatemala and expand eligibility for those from El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua.

Senator Robert Menendez and more than 30 fellow Democrats wrote to top administration officials calling on them to act after a failed push in 2021 to pass immigration reform during Biden's first year in office.