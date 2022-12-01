 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US CFTC chair to be questioned over FTX collapse by lawmakers

Reuters
Dec 01, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST

A leading U.S. financial regulator is set to be grilled by lawmakers on Thursday about the spectacular collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and whether authorities could have done more to prevent it.

In the first of several congressional hearings to examine FTX's failure, members of the Senate Agriculture Committee are likely to press Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, over whether the turmoil could have been avoided with better oversight.

The hearing, entitled "Lessons Learned From the FTX Collapse, and the Need for Congressional Action", will take place at 10am Eastern Time (1500 GMT).

The committee, which oversees the CFTC, could also press Behnam on meetings between the commodities regulator and FTX staff, including founder Sam Bankman-Fried. The CFTC had 'many meetings' with FTX over its application to directly clear customer trades, Behnam said Monday at a Financial Times event. The plan was pulled after FTX filed for bankruptcy.

CFTC declined comment. Offices for Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, along with its Republican ranking member Sen. John Boozman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FTX filed for bankruptcy and Bankman-Fried stepped down as chief executive on Nov. 11, days after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal.