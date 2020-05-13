US CDC reports 1,342,594 coronavirus cases, 80,820 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,342,594 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18,106 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,064 to 80,820.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on May 11, compared with its count a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.